Delhi Violence: Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Others React To Chaos, Condole Deaths

General News

Urmila Matondkar termed the violence in Delhi as 'heartbreaking' while Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha and others prayed for the family of the martyred constable.

Delhi violence: Urmila Matonkar, Raveena Tandon, others react to chaos, constable's death

New Delhi was once again on the boil with clashes related to the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi that continued for the second day. As the police and top brass tried to control the situation, the citizens are closely following the turn of events and expressing their worry. Even celebrities like Urmila Matondkar and Raveena Tandon took to social media to react strongly to the violence while also praying and sending their condolences to the deceased and the injured.  

READ: Delhi Violence: Nikkhil Advani Seeks 'shutdown Mode'; Hansal Mehta Unhappy With Kejriwal

Using hashtags like #DelhiRiots, #DelhiViolence #DelhiBurning, Urmila, a Congress candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, termed the events as  ‘Extremely sad’ and ‘disheartening’. She also shared her ‘heartfelt condolences’ and ‘prayers’ to  policemen and civilians who died in the clashes. The actor also added that violence was not the ‘answer to anything’ and also said that its consequences ‘will have to be borne’ for a long time. 

Raveena Tandon and Richa Chadha were among those who expressed their condolences to the family Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed amid the clashes on Monday. 

Richa called him a ‘brave cop who didn’t back down in the face of a gun.’ The former wrote how the force was ‘overworked’, always under pressure and how one should be ‘kind enough’ to offer condolences to the bereaved.   

READ: Final Respects Paid To Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal Who Was Martyred In Clashes

Raveena also prayed for IPS, DCP Shahdara, Amit Sharma, who is recovering from injuries at the moment.

Ashoke Pandit prayed for the injured personnel and martyred policeman at Hanuman Mandir Marghat wale Baba Delhi. He prayed that Lord Hanuman destroys the ‘enemies of India.’ 

READ: Amid Delhi Violence, CM Kejriwal Urges People To Maintain Peace, Meets Injured

Delhi violence

7 persons including martyred constable Ratan Lal have died in the clashes in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area.  Numerous injuries have also been reported. 

Armed protesters torched two houses, fire tender and a motorcycle, as per reports. Even on day two, some of them were seen with sticks and rods while shouting slogans. 

READ: 'BJP, RSS Behind Violence In Delhi,' Alleges BJP-turned-Congress Leader Udit Raj

