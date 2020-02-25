Delhi Violence: Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Others React To Chaos, Condole Deaths

New Delhi was once again on the boil with clashes related to the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi that continued for the second day. As the police and top brass tried to control the situation, the citizens are closely following the turn of events and expressing their worry. Even celebrities like Urmila Matondkar and Raveena Tandon took to social media to react strongly to the violence while also praying and sending their condolences to the deceased and the injured.

Using hashtags like #DelhiRiots, #DelhiViolence #DelhiBurning, Urmila, a Congress candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, termed the events as ‘Extremely sad’ and ‘disheartening’. She also shared her ‘heartfelt condolences’ and ‘prayers’ to policemen and civilians who died in the clashes. The actor also added that violence was not the ‘answer to anything’ and also said that its consequences ‘will have to be borne’ for a long time.

Extremely sad n disheartening to hear about #DelhiRiots Heartfelt condolences n prayers for policemen n civilians who lost their lives. Violence can’t be answer to anything n it’s consequences will have to be borne by us for a long time #DelhiViolence #DelhiBurning — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 25, 2020

Raveena Tandon and Richa Chadha were among those who expressed their condolences to the family Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed amid the clashes on Monday.

Richa called him a ‘brave cop who didn’t back down in the face of a gun.’ The former wrote how the force was ‘overworked’, always under pressure and how one should be ‘kind enough’ to offer condolences to the bereaved.

Offer condolences, offer compensation too.

Salute the brave cop who didn’t back down in the face of a gun. That red t-shirt trigger happy terrorist must be arrested ASAP. https://t.co/7RiAxc4S2j — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2020

Overworked and one dead too. Folks . If we could be kind enough also to offer some condolences to the bereaved. They don’t have cushy lives and are stuck in a thankless job. Constantly under pressure. A few bad apples can spoil the cart. https://t.co/zmy8TBHOcK — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2020

Raveena also prayed for IPS, DCP Shahdara, Amit Sharma, who is recovering from injuries at the moment.

Our prayers with him for a speedy recovery 🙏🏻 . We thank you for your service and sacrifices. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/TfpI5wweNM — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 25, 2020

Ashoke Pandit prayed for the injured personnel and martyred policeman at Hanuman Mandir Marghat wale Baba Delhi. He prayed that Lord Hanuman destroys the ‘enemies of India.’

Prayed for the well being of police personnel’s injured in Delhi & the family of #MartyrRatanLal at Hanuman Mandir Marghat wale Baba Delhi.

May #Bajrangbali destroy the enemies of India. #JaiBajrangBali तोड़ दे दुश्मन की नली !

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pyvAETeMRi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 25, 2020

Delhi violence

7 persons including martyred constable Ratan Lal have died in the clashes in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area. Numerous injuries have also been reported.

Armed protesters torched two houses, fire tender and a motorcycle, as per reports. Even on day two, some of them were seen with sticks and rods while shouting slogans.

