Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Gets Support From 'UN Women India', Dia Mirza Feels Proud

Earlier on Monday, UN Women India took to their official Twitter handle to announce their support of the Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad. They shared the poster of the film and captioned it with the words, "For there is no excuse for any form of violence against women & girls.". For those unaware, UN Women India is a United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment.

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza shared the tweet and expressed her gratitude for the support of such an esteemed organization. She claimed that she is proud to be a part of the film which gives voice to the suppressed women. The central theme of Thappad resonates with the organization's objectives of empowering women in the country.

This movie is not a movie. It is a conversation we need to have. Not just with each other, but with ourselves as women. So proud to be a part of this. And so glad we have your support @unwomenindia 🧡 #GenerationEquality #GlobalGoals #SDGs @taapsee @anubhavsinha #Thappad https://t.co/TEJqNAX33O — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 24, 2020

In a recent conversation with a news agency, Dia Mirza shared her experience on how she prepared for her role and said that when you play a certain character, it requires both preparation and spontaneous emotions. She said that one should master the craft of letting go of the previous knowledge about the character and try to act in a flow at the moment. This trick has reportedly helped her prepare for her role in Thappad.

About the movie

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and has Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles. It revolves around the story of an educated housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

