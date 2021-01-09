KGF's Yash To Rashmika Mandanna Round-up: How South Celebs Spent The First Week Of 2021

Too much happened over the first week of 2021 in the South film industry. While KGF's Yash's highly-anticipated teaser released online, Rashmika Mandanna began working on her new Bollywood project. Not only this, but several other stars from the South also made headlines. As the first week of 2021 comes to an end, here's a quick weekly round-up.

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 teaser unveiled

As KGF's Yash turned a year older on January 8, the makers of his upcoming movie titled KGF: Chapter 2 dropped a surprise ahead of his big day. Hombale Films unveiled the teaser of the movie and wrote, "A promise was once made, that promise will be kept!." Within a day of its release, the teaser hit 88M views and still counting.

Rashmika begins filming her Bollywood debut

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to dip her toes in the world of Bollywood. On January 7, she was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as she left for Mumbai to start working on, Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The first look poster of the movie was released on December 23, 2020.

Amala Paul visits Ashram

On January 4, Amala Paul visited the Isha Yoga Center and wrote, "My year started on a spiritual high." She performed her Shambavi Mahamudra routine and shared glimpses of her session. "Take yourself to your happy place and stay there," wrote Amala. The actor also shared an anecdote from her spiritual journey.

Nithiin visits Tirumala

On January 7, actor Nithiin successfully completed climbing the Tirumala steps in 2.20 hours. He shared a glimpse of his journey and wrote, "Om Namo Venkateshaya". More so, he also celebrated the birthday of his wife Shalini and penned a sweet note for her.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal's selfie

On Wednesday, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and shared a selfie with superstar Mohanlal. Interestingly, he mentioned a famous dialogue from his directorial debut Lucifer that read, “Bas ek ishaara bhaijaan..bas ek!”, which features Mohanlal as the main lead. The duo's photos hinted at their new collaboration. Mohanlal also posted a candid photo from their chat.

Niharika resumes work after marriage

This week, the launch of Niharika Konidela's first web series took place along with Anchor Anasuya in Hyderabad. While VV Vinayak attended as the Chief Guest, Nikhil, Astha Malik, Harika, and Vasant Sameer and others were also present at the event. Bhanu Rayudu will be directing the show.

