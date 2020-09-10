'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Not Racist', Explains 'Khaali Peeli' Director Maqbool Khan

On September 7, the makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming venture, Khaali Peeli, dropped its first track titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi. However, the song invited backlashes from social media users for alleged racism. Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, director Maqbool Khan and lyricist Kumaar opened up about the song and the idea behind it. While decoding the actual intention behind the song, Khaali Peeli director asserted that Beyonce Sharma Jayegi is not a racist song.

Khaali Peeli director on Beyonce Sharma Jayegi

In a detailed conversation, Khaali Peeli director said that without any hesitation or excuses the makers want to apologise to anyone offended. He also assured that the lyric in question was never intended racially. Explaining further, he said that the term ‘goriya’ has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl that it did not occur to any of them to interpret it in a literal manner. On the other side, he also addressed the comparison with Beyonce and said that it simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl whom he is trying to impress.

Talking about the song, a recent Mid-day report has stated that the makers of the song are planning to re-write the lyrics as Beyonce trademarked her name ten years ago. The report further mentioned that in a pre-emptive move, the makers of Khaali Peeli are now planning to rewrite the song to avoid legal repercussions. It also shared that a final call will be taken this week.

The report concluded and added that with the dance number being called out for racism, it will be an unwise move to take on an international star like Beyonce. On the other side, the song has hit 722K dislikes within three days of its release. It is choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves and is voiced by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan while Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

Khaali Peeli film details

The upcomer, starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles, will also see Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of the antagonist. Ananya will essay the character of a dancer, who steals some money and jewellery in the night and escapes with Ishaan in a taxi numbered 6969. The movie is produced under the production banner of Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. It will start streaming on Zee5 from October 2 onwards.

