'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' Released; Netizens Call Out Ananya-Ishaan's Song For 'racism'

The makers of Anaya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli recently released a new song from the movie. The song titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi was released today. It is composed by the music duo Vishal-Shekhar. As the song was released, it has been receiving strong backlash from a lot of people on social media. The song is being brutally slammed by netizens for its lyrics. Here is a look at what the netizens had to say about Khaali Peeli’s new song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi.

Netizens slam Khaali Peeli's viral song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi

Khaali Peeli's new song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi has been doing the rounds on the internet but not for the right reasons. The lyrics penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar has created an uproar on social media. The song is being considered as racist by a lot of people. The lyrics of hook line of Beyonce Sharma Jayegi go as, “Tujhe Dekhke Goriya, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi”. These lines have not gone quite well by the fans of American singer-songwriter and also several netizens. The primary objection of a lot of people is with the word ‘Goriya’ which refers to being fair. This is one of the major reasons why the song is facing so much backlash for being racist in nature.

A lot of netizens also said that Ananya Panday’s dancing skills or any other talents are of no match to Beyonce. Looking back at the support by celebrities like Ishaan Khatter for the Black Lives Matter movement, him appearing in such racist song is also being called out by some people.

Twitter reactions on Khaali Peeli song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi

One user slammed the racist nature of the song by saying, “How do they not realise “Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jaegi” is a very racist thing to say? How can you pen lyrics that use fairness as an adjective while comparing to a black woman? How are we still having this conversation in 2020?” while another wrote, “Beyoncé sharma jaayegi? Yes. Of second hand embarrassment.” One such user also mentioned that he hopes Beyonce sues them. Here is a look at what the netizens had to say about Ananya Panday's latest song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi.

beyoncé honey , we are so sorry 🥴 pic.twitter.com/abS5MShFth — aakshi (@kiaraastan) September 7, 2020

Beyoncé sharma jaayegi? Yes. Of second hand embarrassment. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) September 7, 2020

beyonce can sing five octave changes ananya panday can't even thumka right — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) September 7, 2020

this is straight up racist. bollywood when will you move past your goriya obsession and pls leave beyonce out of your damn mouths pic.twitter.com/Cp8kZGY6xq — mon⁷ 🍃 mi pan zoe zoe zoe✨ (@peekaiu) September 7, 2020

Beyonce Sharma Jayegi song review

Beyonce Sharma Jayegi is a peppy dance track featuring as many as 12 different dance forms which include Locking, Popping, Hip Hop, Ballet, House, Kalari, Kathak, Ring Dance, Fire Juggling, B-boying, and Kalaripayattu, among others. The song is choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves and has received a thumbs down from a lot of people. See the song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi here.

