'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' Gets 1.9 Lakh+ Dislikes Within A Day Of Khaali Peeli Song Release

A new song from the Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter upcoming movie Khaali Peeli was released yesterday. The song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi surely is trending on #6 on YouTube currently and has received over 2.2 million views as of yet, however, the song has received over 1.9 lakh dislikes while the number of likes is 37K.

Beyonce Sharma Jayegi's Comments on YouTube

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli recently released a new song named Beyonce Sharma Jayegi from the movie. The song is an item song from the film and was released yesterday. The song has been however being slammed by the audience and social media viewers stating that the song promotes racism, plus many fans have also criticised the decision to compare Ananya Panday to Beyonce. Check out the song and few snips of the viewers' reactions for the latest song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi

The movie Khaali Peeli would be releasing on October 2nd on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in India. The song is composed by the music duo Vishal-Shekhar and crooned by Nakash Aziz & Neeti Mohan with the lyrics by Kumaar & Raj Shekhar. The song has been choreographed by the famous Bollywood choreographer Bosco Caesar.

More about Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday recently took to their social media handle to their upcoming film Khaali Peeli's release date. The duo announced that Khaali Peeli is all set to release on October 2, 2020, on ZeePlex. The movie stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles while Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of the antagonist.

Ananya Panday will be seen playing the role of a dancer who steals some money and jewellery. At midnight, she escapes with Ishaan who is the taxi driver. The Maqbool Khan directed movie is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, under the banner of Zee Studios.

