Kareena Kapoor Gushes 'well Done' & Praises Ananya's 'hot Look' In 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'

The first song from Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday's upcoming film Khaali Peeli's album, titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi was dropped on YouTube earlier this week. The music video of the 'rapchik gaana' was also shared by leading lady Ananya on her Instagram handle yesterday and her 'most favourite', Kareena Kapoor was quick to shower her with heaps of praise. Bebo was all-praise about the Student of the Year 2 actor's hotness in the peppy dance number.

Kareena Kapoor gives a thumbs up to Ananya Panday's 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'

On September 7, 2020, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Beyonce Sharma Jayegi was released by the makers of Khaali Peeli across social media platforms. The upbeat track from the upcoming film was quick to trend on YouTube and its quirky lyrics soon became a trending fodder for memes on Twitter. Although Beyonce Sharma Jayegi received a mixed response from the masses, Kareena couldn't hold back but compliment Ananya Panday's look in the music video of the song.

After Ananya shared the music video on her Instagram handle, Kareena was quick to praise the 21-year-old for her hot appearance in the comment section of the post. Bebo slid into her comments and gushed, "You look so hot !!!well done...(sic)". Soon, a flattered Ananya thanked her senior for her compliment as she replied writing, "Thank you my most favourite".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi continues to trend on social media platforms as it divided the internet into two groups. While some gave the quirky lyrics of the song a thumbs up, many were left quite unimpressed with Ananya's comparison to pop sensation Beyonce in the song. Thus, it sparked a meme fest on Twitter as several ardent Beyonce fans expressed their disappointment about the newly-released song.

With lyrics being penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, the dance number is sung by Neeti Mohan and Nakash Aziz while its music has been composed by the iconic music composer duo, Vishal Shekhar. The music video of the song is shot against the backdrop of what appears to be a funfair. In two days from its release, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi has garnered over 4.9 million views on YouTube.

Watch the music video of 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' below:

(Image credit: Kareena Kapoor Instagram and Still from Beyonce Sharma Jayegi YouTube)

