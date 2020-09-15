Khaali Peeli’s 'Tehas Nehas' Song Gets Accused By Netizens Of Buying Bots And Paid Reviews

The makers of the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli had earlier today released another track from the movie titled, Tehas Nehas. Now, after the last song from the movie, Beyonse Sharma Jayegi had got called out by the netizens for racism, now it seems that this latest track from the movie too has gotten embroiled in its own share of controversy. Some of the netizens are accusing the makers of the movie to buy 'bots and paid reviews' allegedly for the YouTube comment section of the song.

Also Read: Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Get Groovy In 'Khaali Peeli' Song 'Tehas Nehas', Watch

Tehas Nehas accused of buying bots

The fans were quick to point this out in the YouTube comment section shortly after the track was released. One of the users wrote in the comments section how some of the likes for the song have been bought by the makers. Take a look at the comment.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter Shares A Gorgeous Post Enjoying The Nature; Check Out

Another user was also quick to comment that the comments section has a 'ridiculous' amount of bots. One can see that two different users are leaving the same comment soon after that calling Ishaan as hot which indicates that the bot allegation made by the user can be true. Take a look at the same.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Shares Selfie While Flaunting Looks, Brother Ishaan Khatter Says 'ageless'

Another user writes that the praises regarding the song in the comments section are all paid reviews. One can see that some other users are praising the song, Tehas Nehas. Take a look at the same.

A user again pointed out that there are several bots on the comments section which are calling the song as 'popular' and 'great' The user stated how these bots are constantly replying with praising the song. Soon after that, a same user can be seen praising the song twice in the comments section. Take a look.

A section on the comments section also shows a user writing the same comment three times. This may also indicate the bot allegation levied by the users to be true. Take a look at the same.

About the song

Talking about the track, Tehas Nehas, it has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The track has been composed by Shekhar Ravjiani and Prakriti Kakkar. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.