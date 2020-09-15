Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Get Groovy In 'Khaali Peeli' Song 'Tehas Nehas', Watch

The makers of the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli have released another track from the movie. The song titled, Tehas Nehas features the infectious chemistry of Ishaan and Ananya. The two can be seen getting groovy together in the peppy track in what looks like a garage.

The song picturises the blossoming romance between Ishaan and Ananya's characters. They both can be seen in their raw and sultry avatars from the movie wherein Ishaan can be seen white Ganji and blue jeans while Ananya can be seen sporting a white tank top and blue shorts. The two share a flirtatious banter through the lyrics of the song and soon set the dance floor on fire. The concluding bits of the song has the two dance in the rain. All the while, it is the unmissable chemistry between Ishaan and Ananya which forms one of the main highlights of the song.

The song has been crooned by Shekhar Ravjiani

Talking about the track, it has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The track has been composed by Shekhar Ravjiani and Prakriti Kakkar. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Ananya recently had also shared a poster for the same on her social media. The poster has both Ishaan and Ananya pulling off one of the dance steps from the song. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, on September 7, the makers of Khaali Peeli dropped its first track titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi. However, the song went on to invite several backlashes from social media users for alleged racism. The makers then went on to change the lyrics of the track from Beyonce to Beyonse.

The upcoming movie, starring Ananya and Ishaan in the lead roles, will also see Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of the antagonist. Ananya will essay the character of a dancer, who steals some money and jewelry in the night and escapes with Ishaan in a taxi numbered 6969. The movie is bankrolled under the production banner of Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. It will start streaming on Zee5 from October 2 onwards.

