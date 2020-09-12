Shahid Kapoor shares selfie while flaunting looks, brother Ishaan Khatter says 'ageless'

After the lockdown restrictions being eased down by the government, several Bollywood stars are excited to get back to work and face the camera once again after a long hiatus. Recently, Shahid Kapoor who was longing to get back to the shooting sets shared a mirror selfie on social media while expressing his thoughts and emotions of facing the camera. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen donning a cap and sunglasses while posing in his cool swag which is sure to leave the hearts of many fluttered.

Shahid Kapoor shares monochrome mirror-selfie

While captioning the post, the actor wrote that this is how he feels to be in front of the camera. Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter was the first one to comment under the post and praised his brother’s ever-charming looks. He wrote that this is how it feels like to be “ageless.” Apart from his brother, several other fans of the actor also expressed their likes for the handsome looks of the Kaminey actor. One of the users appreciated the actor’s killing looks in the selfie. Another user expressed his happiness of seeing the actor being active on social media now after a short break. A third user chimed in and asked the actor to be more frequent in front of the camera as his acting is just “spectacular.” Another user thanked the actor for sharing the beautiful picture with fans and making their day.

Apart from this, the actor who has been on a selfie spree recently, shared another monochrome picture on his account, creating a frenzy amongst his fans. The actor went on a late-night bike ride on September 11 and also shared pictures from his fun photoshoot amid the bike ride. Dressed in a pair of shorts and a sleeveless round neck vest, Shahid Kapoor clicked a candid picture of him, with his bike in the background. The actor shared this picture on Instagram and did not put up a caption with the picture. The Kabir Singh actor seems to have grown his locks during the lockdown. Showing off his new hairstyle, the actor shared a selfie before his night bike-ride, on his Instagram story.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s forthcoming film Jersey. The actor will be portraying the role of Arjun Raichand in the sport-drama film. The film follows the story of a thirty-six-year-old cricketer who stopped playing cricket ten years ago and now aims at getting back into the game. The film is an adaptation of a Telugu language film by the same director. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur along with an ensemble cast.

(Image credit: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram)

