Ishaan Khatter Shares A Gorgeous Post Enjoying The Nature; Check Out

Actor Ishaan Khatter recently posted a few pictures of himself in nature's lap on Instagram. The star kid sported baggy clothes and also added a fun caption with his post. Take a look at his post and see how fans have responded:

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can see Ishaan sporting a baggy shirt and shorts. He is standing on the edge of the mountains and there's the only greenery behind the star. Fans could also spot the actor with his arms open.

In the next post, fans can only see a silhouette of the actor against the backdrop of the sky. The picture looks very angelic and has a blue tint to it. The actor's curly hair can also be spotted in the post. Viewers can also see a few palm trees in the background.

Ishaan Khatter also added a fun caption with the post. He captioned the post, ''Real World Shiz'' (sic). He also added few emojis in the caption. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that the actor looked very good. Ananya Pandey also commented on the post. Take a look at the comments fans and celebs left on his post.

Pic Credit: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

Ishaan Khatter on the work front

In terms of his recent work, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the miniseries, A Suitable Boy (2020) by BBC. The series was directed by Mira Nair and adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel called A Suitable Boy. The film had Tabu and Ishaan in the lead and was very well received by critics and audiences.

He will soon be seen in Khaali Peeli, a romantic movie directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, and Himanshu Mehra. Khaali Peeli casts consists of Ishaan Khatter as Banda Blackie; Ananya Panday as Pooja Gujjar; Jaideep Ahlawat; and Satish Kaushik. The movie will release on Zee Plex and ZEE5 on October 2, 2020.

Promo Pic Credit: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

