'Khalnayak' Takes Over Riteish Deshmukh As He Cleans The Mirror, Watch Video

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most active social media users in Bollywood. He recently took to his official social media handle and posted a video from his TikTok account. In the video, fans can see the Mauli actor giving Khalnayak vibes. Read further ahead for more details:

Riteish Deshmukh brings out his inner Khalnayak

Riteish Deshmukh recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video where the Ek Villain actor is seen turning into Khalnayak. In the video, posted by Deshmukh, fans can see that he is cleaning his mirror wearing a white t-shirt. He has grown a full beard and has dyed his hair white. As he is cleaning the mirror, he notices that a Khalnayak version of him appears in the mirror. He moves his hand and his original self is back again.

He gets scared, and in a frenzy, he rubs the mirror clean and the Khalnayak emerges in full fledge. This Khalnayak version has a shaved head and he is wearing a pair of shades. In the Khalnayak version, he is seen wearing a black t-shirt. This hilarious video is captioned by the actor as "Main Hoon Khalnayak .... #magicmirror designer: @thecrankhead." Here is the video posted by Riteish Deshmukh on his TikTok and other social media platforms:

Riteish Deshmukh is known for posting hilarious videos on his official social media handles. Amidst the lockdown, fans are getting more and more content out of the Marathi-speaking actor. He has been spending time doing work around the house. In one of the videos he posted previously, viewers can see that a fan asks him to tell her a joke.

He giggles and is not willing to tell the joke but the fan pushes him to do so. He then says, "Listen, I am a celebrity..." and the fan starts to laugh out loud. This leaves a very shocked and funny reaction on Deshmukh's face. This video can be found on his TikTok as well as Instagram handle.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff. It is an action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan. It is also the third instalment to the Baaghi film series and was praised by the fans. However, it did not perform well at the box-office.

