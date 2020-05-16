'The Flash' Star Logan Williams,16, Passes Away Due To Drug Overdose, Reveals His Mother

According to reports, Logan Williams, who played the role of a young Flash in DC's The Flash television show, passed away on April 2, 2020. His mother has recently opened up about the cause of his unnatural death. Read further ahead for more details:

The Flash actor Logan Williams died at 16

According to reports, Logan Williams, who is most known for The Flash, passed away just a few days before his birthday which was on April 9. Reports state that his mother has opened up about his tragic death and has stated that he died due to opioid overdose. His mother, Marlyse Williams, said that the toxicology reports show that he passed away due to fentanyl overdose. He had been battling opioid addiction for over three years.

Williams hopes that her son's death will raise awareness of addiction and will prevent others from experiencing the same pain that she is going through now. According to reports, she talked to a leading daily, where she stated that her son's death will not be in vain and will help a lot of people down the road. Logan Williams was last seen in the second season of the CW show. He has also been seen in shows like Supernatural, The Whispers, and When Calls the Heart.

Reports state that Logan's mother tried to do everything humanly possible to help him. She said that she did everything but handcuff him to her to keep him safe. She also stated that just a few days before his death, the family was enjoying a home-cooked meal together. She stated how he had told her about getting rid of his addictions and getting better. She further stated that he wanted to start a new life. The child actor has appeared on several episodes of the CW show The Flash, playing the role of Barry Allen, who grows up to become a superhero and saves millions of lives.

