Here Are Some International Museum Day Quotes That You Can Share On This Day

International Museum Day is one of the most celebrated events in the world. It is annually held on May 18. International Museum Day is officially co-ordinated by ICOM, a council of International museums. Read on to know more amazing Museum Day quotes here:

“It’s not a museum. It’s not a place of artefacts; it’s a place of ideas.”

– Jeanie Kahnke

“The modern world thinks of art as very important: something close to the meaning of life.”

– Alain de Botton

“I paint flowers so they will not die.”

– Frida Kahlo

“Painter, you are not a speaker! Paint so and be silent!”

– Salvador Dali

“A visit to a museum is a search for beauty, truth, and meaning in our lives. Go to museums as often as you can.”

– Maira Kalman

“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once you we grow up.”

– Pablo Picasso

“The best introduction to art is to stroll through a museum.

The more art you see, the more you’ll learn to define your own taste.”

– Jeanne Frank

“I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free.”

– Michelangelo

“Immature poets imitate; mature poets steal.”

– T. S. Eliot

“Which painting in the National Gallery would I save if there was a fire? The one nearest the door of course.”

– George Bernard Shaw

“Whatever else art is good for, its chief effectiveness lies in propagating more art.”

– Leo Steinberg

A country that has few museums is both materially poor and spiritually poor …

museums, like theatres and libraries, are a means to freedom.”

– Wendy Beckett