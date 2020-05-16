Sharad Kelkar Shares Potbelly Photo Asking What To Eat Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is widely known for his role in Tanhaji, Lai Bhari, and The Family Man, recently took to his social media handle and posted a hilarious photo. In his post, he asked his fans about what is it that they want to eat all the time. It was also a cryptic message to fans regarding fitness. Read on for more details:

Sharad Kelkar's hilarious potbelly post

On May 15, 2020, actor the 1920 Evil Returns actor took to his social media handle and posted a photo where he was seen wearing a shirt and a hat. But the main attraction of this photo was his potbelly, which was artificial, given the fact that the actor is a former fitness professional.

Kelkar captioned the post saying that he has been sitting idle and wants to do something, but not work out. He would rather eat rabdi and rasmalai, and asked his fans to give a third option. The post is captioned as, "बैठे बैठे क्या करें , करना है कुछ काम , workout, diet क्यूँ करें , खाओ रबड़ी , रसमलाई और ......😋 wats your sin? #lockdown #tummy #transformation #workout #diet #fun note: this post is just for fun, no offence." He clearly mentioned that it is not to offend anyone and is for entertainment purposes only. Here is the social media post:

His fans started commenting on the photo and gave him several options. Their suggestions included, oreo biscuits, Nutella, fries, mangoes and so one. Although on the surface, his caption talks about food items, the post is really about being physically fit, which is clearly evident from the hilarious photo.

On the work front, Sharad Kelkar will be next seen in a horror-comedy film. This film is titled as Laxxmi Bomb and will feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role. In the film, Kelkar will be playing the character of Laxxmi. The film will be soon released after the coronavirus lockdown gets over and things get back to normal.

