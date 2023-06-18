Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Perform To Sunoh At Tudum, Ahead Of The Archies' Release

The Archies cast Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and others recently attended a global fan event at Tudum, to promote their upcoming film. Now, a video of them is going viral on the internet in which they can be seen giving their first performance ahead of the release. The movie is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

3 things you need to know

The Archies will release on Netflix.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of a popular comic of the same name.

The makers announced the film wrap in December 2022.

The Archies steal the show at Tudum

In the video from the Tudum event, The Archies stars cast - Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Mohit Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Dot - can be seen performing to the track Sunoh. Khushi can be seen in an orange and white knee-length dress, Agastya in a striped white T-shirt paired with beige pants and a grey jacket, and Suhana in a printed top with a brown dress and black tights.

In the movie, Agastya will play the role of Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley and Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle. A few days ago, the team jetted off to Brazil where the fan event is taking place. Since then, they’ve been keeping their Instagram followers updated by sharing pictures.

The Archies teaser transports viewers to Riverdale

Today, the makers also unveiled the teaser of The Archies, offering us a sneak peek into the life of seven friends from Riverdale. The teaser is set in 1964, the year of rock and roll. The video opens with girls and boys dancing together in a festive, musical extravaganza. The teaser hints that the movie will deal with friendships, teenage heartbreak, and other emotions of young adulthood.