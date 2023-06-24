Khushi Kapoor, AP Dhillon Spark Dating Rumours After Singer Mentions Her Name In New Song

Khushi Kapoor, set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, has been making headlines lately. The 22-year-old recently flew to Brazil with her co-stars to unveil the film's trailer, but there is another reason she has been in the spotlight.

What's cooking?

Rumours are circulating that Sridevi's daughter, Khushi, is romantically involved with singer AP Dhillon. If the speculation is true, there might be a budding romance between them. However, neither of them have addressed the rumours. It all started after Khushi Kapoor's name was mentioned in AP Dhillon's latest single, True Stories. In the song, the singer mentions, "Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor," loosely translated as, "When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor."

Who's saying what?

As soon as the news of their dating rumours hit social media, many shared their opinons. While a group of people think it might be a promotional strategy ahead of Khushi's film release, others dismissed the rumours stating they can't be dating as Dhillon is way too older to Khushi.

(File photos of Khushi Kapoor and AP Dhillon | Image: Khushi Kapoor/AP Dhillon/Instagram)

"Jaise hi movie ya web show promotion ki baat aati hai, yeh log linkups start kartey hai" (Whenever there's a movie or show to promote, they come up with linkups between celebs), said one user. Another commented, "Just her name featured in his song doesn’t mean she dating him, he quite old to her." "Marketing, her show is coming, most probably paid to drop her name in the song," wrote a social media user.

Meanwhile...

In her upcoming debut film, The Archies, the 22-year-old will take on the role of Betty Cooper. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also marks the debut of Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. AP Dhillon, on the other hand, is a renowned singer, known for hits like Brown Munde, Excuses, and Summer High among others. He has often been seen at Bollywood parties, entertaining guests with his popular songs.