Here's A List Of Kiara Adavni's Co-stars From Her Upcoming Films In 2020

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been in the news after the trailer of her new film Guilty released online. The actor rose to fame after she played a pivotal role in the film Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor. Apart from winning praises for being an ace actor, she has also won the hearts of many with her screen presence and her versatility.

She has four films coming out this year- Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershaah. Kiara Advani will be seen acting alongside some of the most well-known faces in Bollywood. Check out who the Kabir Singh actor will be starring opposite in her upcoming films.

Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of a Tamil blockbuster Kanchana which released in 2011. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios along with Tusshar Kapoor. Laxmmi Bomb is expected to have an Eid 2020 release and will hence hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani will be seen essaying the pivotal role opposite Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan. The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee. The cast of the film also includes Bollywood veteran actor Tabu as well as Govind Namdev.

The prequel of the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was made in 2007 with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The movie also starred Shiney Ahuja as well as Ameesha Patel, while the film was directed by Priyadarshan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020.

Indoo Ki Jawani

Kiara Advani will be seen acting opposite Student of the Year 2 star Aditya Seal in Indoo Ki Jawani. Indoo Ki Jawani is touted as a coming-of-age comedy film. It deals with the concept of online dating and dating apps in general. Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar, and Ryan Stephen, Indoo Ki Jawani marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Indoo Ki Jawani is expected to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.

Shershaah

Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the screen space with Marjaavaan actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Shershaah. Shershaah is a biopic on Kargil hero and 'Param Vir Chakra' recipient Vikram Batra. The film- Shershaah is helmed by Vishnu Vardhan. Shershaah is slated to release on July 3, 2020.

