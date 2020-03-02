The Debate
Kiara Advani: All The Upcoming Films Of The 'Laxmmi Bomb' Star To Watch In 2020

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. Let's take a look at the list of her upcoming movies that fans and movie buffs can watch in 2020.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly and then went on to become a popular face in the Hindi film industry. Kiara Advani had impressed the masses with her role in M.S Dhoni biopic and since then she has become one of the leading ladies in Bollywood. As per reports, Kiara Advani's 2019 films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz were blockbuster hits. 

It seems like Kiara Advani is all set to woo her fans with her upcoming films in 2020. The actor is reported to have a couple of films in her kitty which are all set to release this year. Let's taking a look at Kiara Advani’s upcoming films in 2020.

Kiara Advani’s upcoming films in 2020

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani will star in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is a second installment of the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by T-Series. The is expected to release on July 31, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (@bhoolbhulaiyaa2movie) on

Shershaah

Kiara Advani will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film Shershaah. The film is being helmed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is based on the biopic of Vikram Batra and is expected to hit the silver screens on July 3, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also read | 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kiara Advani Joins Kartik Aaryan's Quirkiness With Hilarious Caption

Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara Advani is all set to star in her upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence and bankrolled by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor. The film is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy Kanchana which released in 2011. The film Laxmmi Bomb is expected to hit the silver screen on May 22, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also read | Kiara Advani's Love Songs That Will Put Anyone In The Right Mood; See List

Indoo Ki Jawani

Kiara Advani will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The film is still in the pre-production stage. Apart from Kiara Advani, the film will also star Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in a pivotal role. The film is expected for a 2020 release.

Also read | 'Laxmmi Bomb': Akshay Kumar And Team Wrap Shoot, Without Kiara Advani

Also read | Kiara Advani's Best Performances At Various Award Functions, See Videos

 

 

Published:
