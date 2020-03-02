Kiara Advani: All The Upcoming Films Of The 'Laxmmi Bomb' Star To Watch In 2020

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly and then went on to become a popular face in the Hindi film industry. Kiara Advani had impressed the masses with her role in M.S Dhoni biopic and since then she has become one of the leading ladies in Bollywood. As per reports, Kiara Advani's 2019 films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz were blockbuster hits.

It seems like Kiara Advani is all set to woo her fans with her upcoming films in 2020. The actor is reported to have a couple of films in her kitty which are all set to release this year. Let's taking a look at Kiara Advani’s upcoming films in 2020.

Kiara Advani’s upcoming films in 2020

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani will star in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is a second installment of the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by T-Series. The is expected to release on July 31, 2020.

Shershaah

Kiara Advani will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film Shershaah. The film is being helmed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is based on the biopic of Vikram Batra and is expected to hit the silver screens on July 3, 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara Advani is all set to star in her upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence and bankrolled by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor. The film is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy Kanchana which released in 2011. The film Laxmmi Bomb is expected to hit the silver screen on May 22, 2020.

Indoo Ki Jawani

Kiara Advani will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The film is still in the pre-production stage. Apart from Kiara Advani, the film will also star Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in a pivotal role. The film is expected for a 2020 release.

