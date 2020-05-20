Kiara Advani And Malaika Arora Show The Perfect Way To Style Their High-slit Gowns

Both Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani have left fans swooning with their uber cool fashion picks. Whether be it for a casual outing or for a dinner party, both Malaika and Kiara have raised the bar when it comes to acing the right outfits for any occasion. The two fashion divas slayed in similar-looking high-slit gowns and left fans in awe. This isn't the first time when Bollywood celebs have sported similar outfits. Here's a picture of both the stars for fans to decide, who looked more exquisite in their outfit.

Malaika Arora or Kiara Advani: Who wore the yellow gown better?

Kiara Advani gives princess-y vibe in her yellow high-slit gown. The off-shoulder yellow gown had perfect and minute detailing made on it, that made the outfit stand out. Kiara Advani wore high heels with her outfit as she stood and posed for a picture like a complete diva.

For the hair, Kiara Advani went for a messy bun which was parted in the middle, just like those princesses did their hair, in those fairy tales. She wore a few rings in her hand, the only accessory. Kiara Advani opted for glittery eye shadows and light pink lipstick, for her makeup.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s high-slit gown gave us the resemblance of a diva who just walked out of the fire. The actor looked stunning in her outfit, showing off her perfectly toned legs. She matched her one-shoulder yellow outfit with golden heels.

Pulling off the less-accessory look, perfectly, we loved how she wore a pair of diamond earrings. Malaika Arora highlighted her cheekbones and used a bright pink eye shadow. For the lipstick, Malaika Arora went for a brick red one, that contrasted her outfit. Malaika Arora left her wavy brown hair open which made her look more dramatic.

While Kiara Advani pulled off her less-accessory look with a pair of rings, Malaika Arora opted for earrings. Kiara Advani's makeup was glittery, suiting her outfit while Malaika Arora went for a matte makeup look. For the shoes, Malaika Arora wore golden heels while Kiara Advani went for a multi-coloured one.

