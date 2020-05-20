When Riteish Deshmukh Talked About Him And Genelia 'being Adored By Film Fraternity'

Marathi-Bollywood movie star Riteish Deshmukh is a man of few words, totally different from his on-screen persona. However, he always has thanked the love he and wife Genelia receives from Bollywood and fans. Check out what Riteish Deshmukh had to comment about the film fraternity's adorable gesture towards the couple.

Riteish Deshmukh talks about him and wife Genelia

In an older interview with an entertainment portal, Riteish Deshmukh was asked to comment on the film fraternity's adorable gestures towards him and Genelia. The interviewer asked the Grand Masti actor how he pulls off the 'no rivalries, no controversies' situation with him and Genelia in Bollywood. The Kya Kool Hai Hum star thanked everyone who adores him and Genelia. He said that both of them never attempt to be like someone, they are quite natural and authentic. He also shared that he is glad that the couple's personal equations with people from the industry are happy equations.

Ritiesh Deshmukh firmly believes that if a friendship has no agenda, then it's pure friendship and that's what he maintains. He further added that he never discusses work with friends. The Ek Villian actor thinks friendships that are primarily based on work are bound to crack someday.

In the same interview, Riteish Deshmukh also talked about how marriage and fatherhood shaped him. He shared how he has seen Genelia working hard as an actor. And now as he sees her as a hands-on mother, Riteish Deshmukh finds it amazing. He also added that his wife teaches him new things every day. She also helps him in being a responsible father. The Housefull 4 star also shared that he does everything any father would do for their children, like fetch them from playschool or change their diapers.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has been following the lockdown guidelines as he is settled at home to restrain the spread of COVID-19. The actor has been entertaining his fans with quirky and hilarious content that he puts up on his social media handles. Since the beginning of lockdown, he has been creating fun videos with wife Genelia D’Souza that are being liked by his followers as well. Check out a few instances -

