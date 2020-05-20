Bhumi Pednekar Or Shraddha Kapoor: Whose Pairing With Sushant Singh Rajput Was Better?

Movies have the power the influence people on a large scale. Every year, Bollywood movies belonging to different genres release on the big screen. While some leave fans mightily impressed, the others fail to mint money at the box office. Promising actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Shraddha Kapoor never fail to impress the audiences with their movies and acting prowess.

Both the divas have shared screen space with versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a few movies. Have a look at whose chemistry was much loved by the fans and how they reviewed their movies.

Bhumi Pednekar & Sushant Singh Rajput

Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya is a 2019 action movie helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. The movie stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role while Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana appeared in supporting roles. The plot of Sonchiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. The movie unveils the story of a legion of dreaded, warring dacoits who once terrorized the Indian heartlands.

Sonchiriya was made on a budget of Rs. 28,00,00,000 but could only earn Rs. 6,58,00,000 in India. Although the film didn’t perform well commercially, it received positive reviews from critics. Many reputed critics reviewed the movie as a slow pace film with a gripping, tense and unpredictable storyline. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reportedly said that Sonchiriya was a well-made movie but it catered to a niche audience.

Shraddha Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput

Chhichhore

Chhichhore is a 2019 comedy-drama movie helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studious. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in pivotal roles. The plot of Chhichhore follows the story of a group of friends who part their ways after university but re-unite once again in middle-age when one of them is in need.

According to Box Office India, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 53,00,00,000 and collected Rs. 1,72,64,00,000 in India. The movie was critically acclaimed for its portrayal of hostel life in India and it was a commercial success too. Movie critic Sreeparna Sengupta said that Chhichhore’s pace was slow and predictable but the theme of the movie connected with youngsters and parents as it tells you that the journey is far more important than the destination.

