Kiara Advani And Rhea Chakraborty In Pankaj & Nidhi Outfits; See Pics

Kiara Advani kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Fugly, in the year 2014 and she shot to stardom with M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then there has been no turning back for the actor. Kiara Advani has worked in Telegu films, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Bharat Ane Nenu. Some of the most popular movies of Kiara Advani include Fugly, Kabir Singh, and Good Newwz.

Having won several awards and accolades, Kiara Advani has managed to carve a niche for herself in a very short span of time. The actor is also an avid social media user. Apart from her acting chops, she is also known for her sartorial choices and has given fans some major fashion goals.

Rhea Chakraborty kickstarted her career as VJ on MTV India. The VJ model made her acting debut in Bollywood with Mere Dad Ki Maruti, that got released in the year 2013. The actor kickstarted her career in acting with a Telugu film, Tuneega Tuneega. Rhea Chakraborty also has a huge fan base and never fails to impresses the audience with her fashion sense and style.

Both the Bollywood actors, Kiara Advani and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted donning a similar outfit of Pankaj and Nidhi designs. Fans are confused as to who flaunted the outfit better. Read on to know more details on their outfits.

Kiara and Rhea in Pankaj & Nidhi designs

Kiara Advani can be seen sporting a Pankaj and Nidhi outfit at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. The actor sported a glittery yellow-coloured gown that is studded with glass. Kiara Advani can be seen donning a subtle makeup and teamed her outfit with two spiral-fold rings. The outfit was designed by Pankaj and Nidhi, and the look was styled by Lakshi Lehr. Check out the post shared by Kiara Advani in the Pankaj and Nidhi outfit:

Rhea Chakraborty also donned a similar dress for Femina Beauty Awards 2020 appearance. The Jalebi actor donned a champagne-coloured sheer gown with a deep V neckline and thigh-high slit. The outfit looked ravishing on the actor and viewers were impressed by her appearance. She completed her look by opting for a ponytail and red lips. Have a look:

Fans found the similarities in the outfits worn by the actors by the same designer. They were confused as to who rocked the outfit better. However, both of them flaunted the outfit with ease and elegance.

