Riteish Deshmukh And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Worked In Marathi Films

Marathi cinema has seen immense success over the years and the industry seems to be booming at a high speed. Be it acting, directing or producing a movie, many stars have been working in the Marathi film industry for several years. Here are some Bollywood actors, including Riteish Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit, who have acted in Marathi movies:

Bollywood actors who have worked in Marathi films

Riteish Deshmukh

Hailing from family with a political background, Riteish Deshmukh has established himself in the film industry. Not only has he worked in Hindi films, but he has carved a niche for himself in the Marathi cinema as well. The actor is known for his performance in movies like Housefull franchise, Masti franchise, and many more. The actor stepped in the Marathi film industry as a producer for Balak Palak, which gained huge commercial success. He made his acting debut with Lai Bhaari, that got released in 2014. His performance in Marathi movies is highly lauded by critics as well as the audience.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Madhuri-Dixit is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and has been entertaining the audience for over two decades with her acting chops. The stepped into the Marathi film industry in the year 2018 with Bucket List. The news of Madhuri Dixit-Nene working in Marathi films created a wave of excitement amongst the audience. Even Ranbir Kapoor made a guest appearance in the movie.

Nana Patekar

The Padma Shri award winner kickstarted his career in the Marathi film industry in the year 1979 with Sinhasan. Since then, Nana Patekar has been working in Marathi as well as Hindi films. Considered to be one of the most versatile actors of all time, Nana Patekar has won several awards and accolades over the years. Nana Patekar's Natsamrat was one of the most critically acclaimed movies in recent years and his performance as Ganpat Ramchandra Belwalkar won him many accolades. The actor will next be seen in Tadka, which is a Hindi movie.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar first appeared as a child actor 1980's Marathi flick, Zaakol. The actor later made her appearance in Shekhar Kapur's Masoom, one of the most critically acclaimed movies of all time. The Hindi film garnered her massive appreciation. After working in several Hindi films, Urmila Matondkar did a Marathi film, titled Ajoba, featuring in the lead role. The film got released in 2014. The actor essayed the role of Purva, who is a wildlife photographer.

