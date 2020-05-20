Sonalee Kulkarni's Engagement: Marathi Celebs Who Congratulated The Actor On Her Birthday

Sonalee Kulkarni turned 32 on Monday, May 18. In a birthday surprise for her fans, Sonalee Kulkarni announced her engagement to fiancee Kunal Benodekar on social media. The actor took it to her Instagram profile and shared pictures from her special day alongside the announcement. Here are some of the celebrities from the Marathi film industry that congratulated Sonalee Kulkarni on her birthday.

Marathi film industry congratulates Sonalee Kulkarni

Subhodh Bhave

Subhodh Bhave, also known as the 'biopic king' is one of the highly celebrated actors in the Marathi film industry. The actor took it to his Instagram to wish the newly engaged Sonalee Kulkarni on her birthday. Subhodh Bhave attached a selfie of him with Sonalee alongside a beach. He accompanied the picture with a caption, '' या फोटुत असलेल्या दोघांचाही आज वाढदिवस.

एक सतत बडबड करणारी,कामाच्या बाबतीत मोठी स्वप्न बघणारी आणि निश्चित ध्येय असणारी एक उत्तम अभिनेत्री आणि मैत्रीण'' The actor also wished cinematographer Prasad Bhende in the caption.

Prarthana Behere

Marathi cinema's popular actor Prarthana Behere also wished Sonalee Kulkarni on her birthday. The Cofee Ani Barach Kahi actor shared a picture of her and Sonalee Kulkarni on Instagram. She wrote, ''Happy birthday my girl...Love you always''. Check out the post shared by the Mitwaa actor here:

Sai Tamhankar

Actor Sai Tamhankar, who won Best Actress Award for Aadhe Adhure play, also wished the Sonalee Kulkarni on her birthday. Sai is known for her stellar performances in movies like Sanai Choughade, Zhakaas, Guru Purnima, Por Baazar, Pyaar Vali Love Story and many more. She is even known for her performance in Tola Tola song along with Tejaswini Pandit.

Sai Tamhankar shared a picture of them smiling with quirky faces and accompanied the picture with a caption, ''Happy Birthday my only T-Pact friend in the world : shine on : love you !''. Check out the post shared by the Duniyadari actor here:

Siddharth Jadhav

Siddharth Jadhav is a popular face in the Marathi film fraternity. He is known for his outstanding performance in movies like Aga Bai Arrecha!, Jatra, Fakt Ladh Mhana, Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho, and many more. Siddharth Jadhav took to his Twitter handle and shared a cute photo of him along with Sonalee Kulkarni. Siddharth Jadhav wrote, ''Happy birthday @meSonaleeबकुळा, आद्या, मोनिका ... God bless u alwysss.... " Have a look at the post:

