Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Arrive In Maldives, Share Pictures From Island

Kiara Advani will ring in New Year in the Maldives and the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture from her water villa. Kiara who is staying at Soneva, Maldives captioned the picture saying, "Looking at you 2021"

Kiara was seen posing in a shimmer gold swimsuit as she looked at the vast blue island. Within an hour posting, Kiara received over 9 lakh likes on the post. The actor flew to Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and he too shared a snip of chilling by the island.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship rumours emerged while the duo was paired for the film Shershaah and started shooting together. The movie is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani during the Kargil War of 1999. In the film, Sidharth will be playing the role of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra while Kiara will be playing his love interest. The movie is slated to release in 2021.

Sidharth began a career as a model and later went on to work as a trainee assistant director to Karan Johar in 2010. He made his acting debut with the film Student of the Year in 2012. He has been starred in movies such as Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Jabariya Jodi, and Marjaavaan among others. Sidharth will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Kiara Advani made her debut with the 2014 comedy film Fugly. She came to recognition with a brief role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. She was later seen in movies such as Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and more. She will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

