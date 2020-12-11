Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Gets Mixed Reaction From Netizens; See Tweets Here

Laxmmi actor Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's highly-anticipated coming-of-the-age comedy film Indoo Ki Jawani has finally hit the big screens today, i.e. December 11, 2020. Yesterday, Kiara made headlines after she shared a picture of herself with her family to flaunt her 'surreal' experience from the premiere of the Abir Sengupta directorial. Now, as the film got released across the country today, early reviews from netizens have started pouring in on social media.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' gets a mixed reaction from the masses

December 11, 2020, marks the theatrical release of the Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani. Alongside Kiara and Aditya, the coming-of-the-age comedy film also stars Mallika Dua in a pivotal role. The film has the Soulsathi director Abir Sengupta at its helm while it is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani. Indoo Ki Jawaani was earlier slated to release on the silver screens back in June this year. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film had to postpone its theatrical release date to December 11.

Set in Ghaziabad, the plot of this newly-released film focuses on the life of Indira Gupta aka Indoo (Kiara Advani) a young, spirited girl who experiments with online dating apps and often ends up finding herself in comical situations. However, her life turns topsy-turvy after she crosses paths with Samar (Aditya Seal) who hails from Pakistan. Although the film has been released on the big screens, only 50% occupancy in theatres has been allowed by the government as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

However, initial reviews of Indoo Ki Jawaani have started pouring in by netizens across social media platforms. While the film received a mixed reaction from film critics, the reaction of the masses has also been similar as of yet. The Kiara Advani & Aditya Seal starrer has received a thumbs up by some while others were not quite impressed by the film. One user took to the micro-blogging platform and shared his review as he tweeted, "#IndooKiJawani tries to go everywhere and reaches nowhere".

Check out netizens' reaction to Indoo Ki Jawani below:

Kiara di #IndooKiJawani 2020 to enjoy the film is the only full comedy full entertainment Hindi film other than which made me miss theaters during the epidemic. Enjoy the cinematic experience again after watching the first release and prolonged movie in theaters after lock down — Prateek sharma (@Prateek1017) December 11, 2020

Just watched #IndooKiJawani here at Cinepolis, Sharjah .



Full on entertainer Fun Masti Comedy !@advani_kiara looked so pretty ❤#AdityaSeal nice performance. ..



Songs were good too. ..



Comedy was up to the mark ...

Nice one liners. #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/o2zwMS53HX — North King Allu Arjun (@SumitGope07) December 10, 2020

If 2020 wasn't bad enough, I had to endure 2 hours of Indoo Ki Jawani. — Clive (@_vanillawallah) December 10, 2020

@TSeries #IndooKiJawani Comedy. Confusion. Chaos. Indoo Ki Jawani is a rib tickler. Kiara is so cute, adorable & natural on-screen. Abir makes a confident debut as a director. Go get your dose of much-needed entertainment! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) December 11, 2020

