Kiara Advani Recreates An Iconic 60's Look For 'Indoo Ki Jawani'; Watch Clip

Kiara Advani’s makeup artist, Lekha Gupta recently posted a video clip from behind the scenes where she can be seen with her makeup team getting ready for her makeover for her new movie's song Dil Tera. Kiara’s makeup artist also posted other videos about her other makeover looks and shared it on Instagram. Let’s have a look at Kiara Advani’s photos and videos and see how she got her makeover for one of the songs from her latest movie Indoo Ki Jawani.

As Kiara Advani is all excited about her latest movie, her makeup artist recently shared a video clip in which she shared behind the scenes of her makeover for one of her songs in the movie. Kiara Advani can be seen with her entire team as she gets ready to get a 60’s look for her song.

While she was making this video, Lekha Gupta and her makeover team began doing her hair and makeup and in the video, the artist mentioned how it takes a village to recreate an iconic look. In the video, Kiaran can be seen in an iconic look from the era of the famous winged eyeliner and rosy lips.

The caption included how this looked like a perfect portrait. Her artist also mentioned how it was so much fun creating an iconic look like this. She then urged everyone to go and watch her movie. All the fans took to the comment section and applauded on the efforts by Lekha Gupta and her team. See how the fans reacted after watching this video.

Kiara Advani's photos

Kiara Advani’s photos on Instagram also depict that she recreated 80’s and 90’s iconic looks as well. In the pictures, she shared clips of her iconic looks from her latest song that blew her fans’ mind. Kiara Advani’s photos illustrate her final makeover looks that she shared on Instagram when she made an announcement about the release of a song from her latest movie that hit the theatres recently. In the caption, she asked her fans to hit rewind and go back in time with her latest song as it involved some of the iconic attire and makeover from the era of the '60s, '80s and the ’90s.

