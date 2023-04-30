Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Enjoy Breakfast Together On Sunday

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her Sunday morning breakfast. The image had a cute surprise as Kiara revealed that she was eating her breakfast in husband Sidharth Malhotra's bowl. Sidharth also posted his reaction to the story.

Kiara Advani's Sunday morning breakfast



Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her breakfast with her fans and followers. The picture also carried a surprise for those who adore the newly-wed Bollywood couple. Kiara revealed that she was having her healthy wholesome breakfast of oats and milk, from husband Sidharth Malhotra's breakfast bowl. The image also revealed to fans how Sidharth likes to eat his own breakfast out of a Superman bowl in blue. Kiara wrote under her picture, "His breakfast bowl @sidmalhotra". She also added a 'Happy Sunday' gif along side it.

Sidharth reacts



Sidharth Malhotra also shared his reaction to wife Kiara taking over his breakfast bowl for her own meal. Sidharth indulged Kiara's cheeky behaviour by reposting her story to his own Instagram handle. He also reacted to Kiara's antics by calling her his "breakfast partner".

On the work front



Kiara Advani's last theatrical release was film Jugjugg Jeeyo, opposite Varun Dhawan and along side Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She also starred in one of last year's biggest hits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Govinda Naam Mera, an OTT film starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, was her final release from last year. She is currently filming for Ram Charan-starrer Telugu film Game Changer. She will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan later in the year, in film Satyaprem Ki Katha Sidharth Malhotra's last theatrical release was Thank God in 2022. The actor had an OTT release this year Mission Majnu and will next be seen in action flick Yodha, for which he is currently filming.