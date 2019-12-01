Kiara Advani: Best Scenes Of The 'Kabir Singh' Actor From Some Of Her Films

Kiara Advani has become very popular after the movie Kabir Singh worked well on the big screen. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming comedy-drama, Good Newwz. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The Lust Story actor came to limelight post her appearance in M.S Dhoni biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kiara is always appreciated for her beauty and her versatile acting skills. Here are some of the best scenes from her movies.

Scenes from movies which show Kiara Advani’s versatility as an actor

M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

The film which was released back in 2016 was a Neeraj Pandey directorial. Kiara was appreciated for playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni‘s wife Sakshi Dhoni in the biopic. Kiara once in an interview told that she feels lucky to be a part of the director of the film because one does not get to work with such directors every day.

Lust Stories

The actor played the lead role in the Karan Johar-directed part in the anthology film about a newly-married woman with a dull sex life. Her orgasm scene from the web series became the talk of the town. With her scene, the actor received both appreciation and backlash for her work. Also, a few controversies were also emerged by this scene.

Kabir Singh

Released in June 2019, the film is romantic drama written by Sandeep Vanga. The film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the film. The film is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Kiara plays the role of Preeti who is the girlfriend of Kabir, played by Shahid Kapoor. As of 10 October 2019, with a gross of ₹331.24 crores in India and ₹47.78 crores overseas, the film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹379.02 crores.



