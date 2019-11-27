Kiara Advani Excited For The Release Of Good Newwz Song Chandigarh Mein, Shares A Still

Kiara Advani, who shot to fame with Kabir Singh, is currently gearing up for the release of her next romantic drama, Good Newwz. While fans across the country lauded the trailer of Good Newwz for its unique story and interesting star-cast, they are now excited for the release of the first song of the much-anticipated romantic drama, Chandigarh Mein. Recently, actor Kiara Advani took to her official Instagram handle to share her excitement with the audience. Here are all the details.

Kiara Advani excited for Chandigarh Mein

Actor Kiara Advani took to her official Instagram handle to share a still from the much-anticipated song, Chandigarh Mein from the movie, Good Newwz. Hailed as the party anthem of the year by Akshay Kumar, Chandigarh Mein features Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar. In the picture shared by Kiara Advani on Instagram, the actor is seen in a shimmery golden tube top and skirt. Sharing the excitement with her fans, Kiara Advani captioned the picture as “Lookin at you Chandigarh! See you soon🤩 #ChandigarhMein #GoodNewwz”, The teaser of Chandigarh Mein also scored a great response from the audience. Take a look at the still from Chandigarh Mein song shared by Kiara Advani:

All about Good Newwz

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz chronicles the story of a hilarious swap between two couples at their attempt with In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the makers of Good Newwz have eyed a Christmas release, as the much-anticipated comedy entertainer releases on December 27, 2019.

The teaser of Chandigarh Mein

