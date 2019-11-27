Kiara Advani To Join Varun And Bhumi For Shashank Khaitan’s Next?

Varun Dhavan who is busy shooting for his father David Dhavan’s Coolie No. 1, will soon start working with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan’s next and it is not Rannbhoomi. A leading media firm reported that Bhumi Pednekar is chosen to the female lead opposite Varun in the upcoming project. According to the reports, Bhumi has liked the whole concept and story of the movie but is yet to sign on the dotted line. No official statement is made by the actor on the same.

Kiara to join Varun and Bhumi:

Recently, a leading daily reported that the commercial entertainer will have Varun Dhawan sharing the screen space with two female leads. After Bhumi Pednekar, director and team of the movie have roped in Kabir Singh star Kaira Advani as the second lead actor in the upcoming project. According to the reports after going through several options, Shashank and Dharma Productions owner have finally finalised the trio for their upcoming project.

According to a media portal, the trio has loved the script and were on-board just after reading it. The untitled project is still under preparations and will roll out around the second half of 2020. Kiara Advani and Varun will share the silver screen for the second time. The duo first worked together for Kalank. Bhumi and Varun have never worked together and this will be the first time the duo will share the screen space.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will wrap up shooting for his upcoming film Coolie No.1. The film will be directed by Varun’s dad himself, David Dhawan and is a remake of the same name. The actor will begin shooting for Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, which is a biopic on martyr Arun Khetarpal. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of Pati, Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey. Bhumi will begin shooting for her upcoming film Takht from next February onwards.

