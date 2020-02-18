Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Make Jaws Drop In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar; Celebs React

It's that time of the year! Celebrity fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani has launched his celebrity calendar for the year 2020 and has easily become the talk of the town. This year marks the ace photographer's 25 years in the industry and the 21st edition of his coveted trademark annual calendar modelled after the English Pirelli calendar. Making the headlines for their bold and topless shoot for the calendar are actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Both actors have shared their photographs through their social media handles with Kiara Advani posing topless behind a large leaf and Bhumi Pednekar posing in a bathtub. While many other Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday have posed for the photographer this year, Kiara and Bhumi have definitely stolen the show with their bold and beautiful photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.

Take a look:

Celebrities have taken to their Instagram account and praised the actors for their looks in the photoshoot. Many users have commented with the fire emojis for all the actors who have managed to look dapper and chic in their outfits. This edition of the calendar marked the debut for many actors including Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal.

