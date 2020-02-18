Rekha Loses Her Balance At Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch

The veteran Bollywood actor, Rekha recently attended the calendar launch of the ace photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. Rekha, who manages to make heads turn every time she steps out in beautiful kanjeevaram sarees, met with an unfortunate incident at the Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch event recently. Here's what happened.

A video of Rekha went viral showing how the actor lost her balance at the event. In the video, Rekha can be seen smiling and posing for the paparazzi with Daboo Ratnani. She sat down for a while and when she was about to get up, all of sudden, Rekha lost her balance and was almost about to fall. Apparently, her saree got stuck under a photographer's foot. But the actor did not react and instead smiled and walked away gracefully.

Veteran actor Rekha, who is ageing like fine wine, always manages to look her best at all events. Recently, for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch, she arrived in a white silk saree with golden border and a matching full-sleeved blouse. She accessorised her look with gold earrings and bangles. While she kept her makeup relatively minimalistic, Rekha put on her signature red lipstick. She styled her hair in a pulled-back bun.

Also Read: Bollywood Photographers Like Dabboo Ratnani, R Burman & Others You Need To Know About

Also Read: As Dabboo Ratnani Reveals His Calendar 2020, Here's A Look At His Astonishing NET WORTH

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Association With Dabboo Ratnani Is Courtesy THIS Celebrity

Also Read: Rekha And Her Sister Radha Make Heads Turn At Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding

In other news, at Daboo Ratnani's calendar launch, she made the paparazzi have a good laugh. Apparently, she was asked to pose in front of Amitabh Bachchan's portrait. But the actor walked away joking it was a "danger zone".

Also Read: Rekha Says 'yeh Danger Zone Hai', Walks Away From Amitabh Bachchan's Portrait

Also Read: When The Legendary Rekha Recited Ranveer Singh's Dialogue From 'Gully Boy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.