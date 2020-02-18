Jackie Shroff Kisses Son Tiger Shroff's Photograph At Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch

Tiger Shroff has proved that he is one of the most skilled actors of contemporary Bollywood. Tiger has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry after starring in multiple blockbuster films. After giving a power-packed performance in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War, Tiger took the internet by storm with the action-loaded trailer of the third installment of his blockbuster film Baaghi titled Baaghi 3. Reportedly, Tiger's father Jackie Shroff will also share the screen space with son in Baaghi 3. However, what recently made the fans of the father-son duo go "aww" was Jackie Shroff's kiss to Tiger Shroff's photo.

Jackie Shroff kissed son Tiger Shroff's photo ar Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently launched his star-studded calendar for 2020. Tiger Shroff was one of the 12 celebrities who featured on the calendar along with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwariya Rai, Akshay Kumar, and Varun Dhawan to name a few. Tiger's father Jackie Shroff marked his presence at the calendar launch event and could not hold back feel emotional after looking at Tiger Shroff's photograph.

Jackie held Tiger's photograph in his hands and proudly posed with the photograph for the paparazzi along with Dabboo Ratnani. He also later kissed the photograph wherein Tiger is flexing his muscles and flaunting his chiselled abs donning a ripped white shirt and a black tie. For the event, Jackie Shroff donned a black jacket over a black t-shirt along with dark-blue pants, which he paired with black shoes and black shades.

