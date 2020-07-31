Kiara Advani's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia, Varun Dhawan & Others Wish The Diva

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has turned a year older today, i.e. on July 31, 2020. And to mark this day, several Bollywood celebrities and friends of the actor have been pouring out their heartfelt wishes for Kiara. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhorta, Sidharth Malhorta, Shahid Kapoor, Akansha Rajan Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and many more have gone all out to wish and pen some sweet wishes for the birthday girl.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of the duo. They both can be seen striking a pose looking all glamourous. Kareena can be seen sporting a black sequenced outfit and opted for a messy hairdo along with well-done brows, kohled eyes and glossy lips.

Kiara can be seen donning a red tube outfit and completed the look by opting for middle parting wavy hairdo and dewy makeup. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Happy birthday dear @kiaraadvani. May only good news come your way…” Take a look at the post.

Varun Dhawan shared a quirky post on his Instagram handle. In the post, Varun can be seen pulling Kiara’s duppata and is all smiles to the camera. Along with the post, he also penned a sweet wish for her. He wrote, “Happy bday @kiaraaliaadvani. Eat as much cake as you feel today without feeling guilty.” Take a look at the post below.

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram stories to send lots love and good wished to the birthday girl. She shared a monochrome picture of the actor where she looks all radiant and happy. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Dearest Kiara, your talent and energy light up the world. Here’s to a happy birthday!” Check out the post below.

Manish Malhotra shared pictures of the actor where she can be seen striking a stunning pose in traditional avatars. Along with the pics he also penned a sweet note for her. He wrote, “My beautiful muse forever @kiaraaliaadvani birthday wishes to you my dearest. Stay fabulous always and a have a peaceful birthday #love #kiaraadvani #stunning in @manishmalhotraworld”. Check out the post below.

Athiya Shetty also penned a sweet birthday wish for the actor and also shared a happy picture of the birthday girl. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a pink outfit and is all smiles to the camera. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Happiest birthday Ki! Love and happiness in abundance… Keep shining!” Take a look at the post below.

Akansha Rajan Kapoor also shared a lovely photo of her along with the birthday girl. Along with the post, she also wrote, "I love my Kikiiiiii. Happiest birthday to youuuuuu". Take a look at the post below.

