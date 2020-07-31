Shahid Kapoor Wishes Kiara Advani Happy Birthday In 'Kabir Singh' Style

Shahid Kapoor wished his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani in his element from the movie. The actor was born on July 31, 1992, and turns 28-year-old today. Check out Shahid’s wish and read to know more.

Shahid Kapoor wishes Kiara Advani a happy birthday

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than 28 million followers, to wish his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani a happy birthday. He shared a still from their movie on his story, in which they are seen staring at each other. The Padmaavat star wrote “Happy birthday preetiiiiiiii aka @kiaraaliadvani” on the photo. Shahid gave a Kabir Sing twist to the wish as he further wrote, “Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na Kare” and accompanied it with a bitmoji. Check out his story.

The dialogue mentioned by Shahid Kapoor garnered much attention from the film. It appears when Kabir Singh was enjoying Holi with his friends and gets a call. He is informed that some students from other colleges tried to play Holi with Preeti and touched her. He aggressively says the line and goes on to see Preeti.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh was released in 2019. It stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role with Kiara Advani as Preeti Sikka. Their chemistry on-screen was adored by the audiences. The love story of Kabir and Preeti was applauded by the audiences. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. The Hindi remake also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Nikita Dutta, Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and others. The soundtrack of the movie was a chartbuster.

Kiara Advani’s birthday

Kiara Advani was born on July 31, 1992, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her father, Jagdeep Advani, is a businessman and her mother, Genevieve Jaffrey, is a teacher. Alia Advani is her birth name, which she changed in 2014, ahead of the release of her first film, Fugly. She is also related to a number of celebrities via her maternal family. Varun Dhawan, who worked with Kiara Advani in Kalank also wished her a happy birthday.

