Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post With Her 'favourite Boys' Makes Way For An Aww-dorable Picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actor who never fails to entice her fans with her lovely social media posts ever since her debut on Instagram. Be it the throwback pictures or some beautiful moments with her family, Bebo makes it a point to share her joyful moments with her fans. Recently, the actor took to her social media to share a delightful throwback picture with her 'favourite boys', husband Saif Ali Khan and her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a throwback picture

The picture had the trio posing by a lakeside. Kareena makes way for a pretty sight as she can be seen sporting a light pink coloured sweatshirt while she embraces hubby Saif lovingly. Saif, on the other hand, looks dapper in a full-sleeved white t-shirt and blue jeans. He can be seen carrying Taimur in his arms. But it is Taimur who steals the show looking super cute in a blue and grey sweatshirt which he has paired up with blue jeans along with white shoes.

The Angrezi Medium actor also had an endearing caption for the lovely frame. She captioned the picture saying, 'All I Ever Need' and her post truly raises the cuteness meter by several notches. Take a look at the picture shared by Kareena.

Taimur Ali Khan calls himself a tiger

A recent video of Taimur Ali Khan had also been doing the rounds on the internet where he was all excited and was seen talking to his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as they took a spin in the car. A nearby car spotted them and also happened to record the video of Taimur speaking in childish tone. It sounds like the kiddo said, "Mai Tiger Hoon (I am a Tiger)" and Kareena and Saif nodded in agreement and continued to converse with him. Take a look at the adorable video.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Alaya F and Tabu. He earlier ruled the theatres with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior wherein he was seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. As for his upcoming projects, he will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Rani Mukherji and the Go Goa Gone sequel.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside the late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. In 2020, she will be seen in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the iconic Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht and a TV show titled Poo Diaries.

