Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Gorgeous Picture Of Mother, Captions 'I Got It From My Mama'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to reveal where she gets her looks from. The actor posted a picture of her mother, Babita Shivdasani, who was a leading actor in Bollywood. The throwback picture has been receiving a lot of love from the fans as they are in awe of the beauty that the two Kapoor ladies possess. They can also be seen flooding the comments section with love for the veteran actor.

Kareena gets it from mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted a throwback picture of her mother on her social media handle. Through the Instagram post, she can be seen talking about her mother’s beauty and how it has also helped her to some extent. In the picture posted, actor Babita Shivdasani can be seen with a slight smirk across her face. She can be seen with some red lipstick, kajal, and a black bindi, in the gorgeous picture posted.

Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned in the caption for the post how stunning her mother looks in the picture. She has indicated that if looks could kill, people would have been in trouble. She has also mentioned in the caption for the post that she gets her beauty from her mother. Have a look at the throwback picture with the details here.

Previously, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had posted a throwback picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor. In the picture posted, the sisters can be seen enjoying a delicious meal at a function. The two little girls can be seen engrossed in their food as they savour its taste. People can be seen discussing how adorable they look, in the comments section of the post.

In the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan had mentioned how these are some the happiest memories from her childhood. The picture was posted as a part of a UNICEF initiative where they are providing urgent and lifesaving support to the vulnerable children. She has also encouraged her fans to donate as it will help in the right upbringing of children around the county. Have a look at the post made on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film stars actor Aamir Khan in the lead role and is being directed by Advait Chandan.

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

