Kiara Advani Drops Unseen Pics From Her Wedding To Wish Mom Genevieve On Her Birthday

Newlywed Kiara Advani shared more pictures from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on her mother Genevieve's birthday today. Sharing a couple of picture-perfect family moments from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, the actor captioned her post, "Mummaaaaaa. Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter."

In the pictures, Kiara can be seen twinning with her mother in a soft pink lehenga, which seems to be from her wedding day. In another picture, which is a monochrome, the actor can be seen closing her eyes, while her mother can be seen posing a kiss at her. Meanwhile, Kiara's brother - Mishaal Advani, can be seen posing for the camera.

The third picture from Kiara's post shows a picture-perfect family moment from the actor's mehendi ceremony. In the picture, Kiara can be seen sitting close to Sidharth Mlahotra, who can be seen holding her tight. Meanwhile, Kiara's parents - Genevieve Advani and Jagdeep Advani - can be seen posing for the camera along with their son Mishaal Advani.

In the fourth and final picture, Kiara and her mother can be seen at their candid best. While Kiara can be seen closing her eyes, her mother can be seen kissing her cheek.

Check out the pictures below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple had a lavish wedding which included pre-wedding festivities such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet. Their marriage was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Ananda Piramal, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta among others.

The couple sported Manish Malhotra outfits througout their wedding festivities, including their receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.