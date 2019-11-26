Good Newwz Song 'Chandigarh Mein': Super Glam BTS Photos Get The Temperature Soaring

Good Newwz is on a roll ever since the makers have released the trailer of the film earlier last week. The promotions for the Akshay Kumar starrer comedy entertainer are in full swing as the makers had earlier introduced actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's characters from the film by sharing quirky medical reports for each of them. Earlier today, Dharma Productions took to their Instagram account and posted two BTS stills from the film's upcoming song Chandigarh Mein. The photos feature the couples Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani in a glamorous avatar and on the dance floor.

Take a look at the posts:

Read | Akshay Kumar Talks About Working With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Good Newwz

The BTS photos came a day after the announcement of the first song Chandigarh Mein which is scheduled to release on Wednesday. A glimpse of the song was posted on social media to announce what the makers called- "The biggest party song with the biggest party gang in town". The song seems to have a groovy beat as the actors look ravishing in their outfits.

Read | Akshay Kumar: Dance Numbers Of The Kesari Actor That Are Much-loved

Have a look at the teaser of Chandigarh Mein:

Read | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Shares A Fun Pic With Kareena But Its Caption Is The True Winner

The goof-up comedy

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz revolves around the story of a hilarious goof-up between two couples at their attempt with In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film last week and it has been well received for the exciting and humorous storyline as well as for the dialogues. The film will also feature actors Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles.

Read | Akshay Kumar Might Be The First Bollywood Actor To Reach The ₹1000 Crore Mark In 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.