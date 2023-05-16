Ranbir Kapoor Recreates Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Popular Wedding Video | WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor was recently promoting his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. In one of the promotional interviews, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the viral Sidharth-Kiara wedding video and the actor immediately started enacting the couple. A video of the same is doing rounds on the Internet.

In an interview with Aishwarya Mohanraj for the promotion of his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the reels he watches. The Animal actor revealed that after the birth of Raha, his daughter with wife Alia Bhatt, his phone is filled with baby videos and Instagram reels also shows videos of children’s interest. The interviewer then asked him about the viral wedding video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Ranbir Kapoor opined that he finds the wedding video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani cute. He then re-enacted the part where the Shershaah actor looks at his watch while Kiara walks towards him. Fans of the actor have appreciated him for the gesture.

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Wedding Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot earlier this year. Their wedding took place on February 7 at the Suryagarah Palace, Jaisalmer. Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, and Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal.

After the wedding celebrations, both Sidharth and Kiara took to their social media to share pictures and videos from the ceremony. They shared their wedding video, which was recreated by Ranbir Kapoor. Along with the wedding video, they also released a special Ranjha song called Sid*Kiara version.

Ranbir Kapoor movies

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the recent movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The gangster drama is set to release on August 11.