Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Is A Half-baked Mess

Kartik Aaryan tried to add a new dimension to his career with his last release Shehzada, which marked the first tryst with the action entertainer genre. Things, however, didn't quite work out as the film proved to be a critical and commercial failure. His latest movie Satyaprem Ki Katha is billed as a romantic drama, a genre that he is no stranger to. It had created a buzz among his fans with its trailer. The fact it marks Kartik's second collaboration with Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 too piqued the curiosity. So, does the film, which opened in theatres today (June 29), live up to expectations?

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha has a promising plot but a lousy screenplay.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani try to rise above the weak script.

The film fails to tackle the issue of consent properly.

Hot Take

Relatable characters and an engaging storyline are the hallmark of a compelling romantic drama. Satyaprem Ki Katha, to its credit, tries to give the audience both. The impact, however, is diluted by a fairly predictable first half and a rushed second one. While the film is not unwatchable, it ends up being a missed opportunity

Does Satyaprem Ki Katha live upto the hype?

Satyaprem Ki Katha revolves around Sattu (Kartik Aaryan), a hopeless romantic who falls for Katha ( Kiara Advani) after watching her garba performance. His dreams become a reality when he marries her after a series of shocking events. He soon learns a dark secret about his wife.

(A screengrab from SatyaPrem Ki Katha | Image: YouTube)

Screenplay is shoddy

The initial portions of Satyaprem Ki Katha are quite breezy and try to cater to those fond of Kartik's romantic hero/lover boy image. These sequences aren't bad but lack novelty.

The film should have shifted gears following a scene involving a suicide attempt but nothing of that sort happens as the tone remains the same. This is hard to digest given that suicide is a sensitive topic.

The sequences involving Kiara and Kartik are passable mainly because of the chemistry between them. That said, they are not in the must-watch zone.

(Kartik Aaryan is playing a character of Satyaprem | Image: Twitter)

Weak second half

Satya Prem Ki Katha could still have redeemed itself had the second half managed to explore Katha's backstory properly. Alas, this too does not happen. While the makers try touch upon the senstive issue of consent through a big twist, the execution is pedestrian. Satyaprem Ki Katha, unlike Pink (2016), fails to handle the topic with maturity. As a result, it is reduced to a mere subplot.

The climax too falls flat and comes across as rushed.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani deserved better

Kartik Aaryan is burdened with a one-dimensional character that does not really give much scope to showcase his talent. The actor, however, still manges to make an impact in the lighter scenes with his reel father Gajraj Rao.

That said, he fails to deliver in the emotional scenes. The star does not really use his eyes to channel the character's pain, which works against the film.

(Kiara Advani plays the character of Katha | Image: Twitter)

Kiara Advani's role here is a lot meatier than the ones she essayed in films like Laxmii (2020) and Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019). Unfortunately, she isn't able to make a strong impact because of the shoddy writing.

Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak are decent in supporting roles but deserved better.

Watch it or skip it?

A romantic drama merits a watch in theatres only if it has some genuine recall value Satyaprem ki Katha, sadly, does not have it. Nothing about it, barring the hummable Gujju Pataka track, stays with the viewers.

The Bottomline

Satyaprem Ki Katha had the potential to be meaningful yet entertaining in equal measure. It, however, ends up being a reminder of how a solid script, and not merely a good idea, is what helps a film connect with the audience.

(Rating: 2/5)