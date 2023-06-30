Sidharth Malhotra Is All 'hearts' For Kiara Advani In Satyaprem Ki Katha

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are each other's biggest cheerleaders when it comes to praising each other's works. Speaking of which, Kiara's film Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the theaters on Thursday (June 29), and since then, the film has been receiving love from the audience. Now, Sidharth has also shared his review, calling Katha's character "impactful".

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Kiara Advani has also reacted to her husband Sidharth Malhotra's review.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani previously worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is filled with great performance

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of Kiara Advani on his Instagram handle and wrote a long note praising his wife's performance. The actor said that he is happy that Kiara chose to play this character which carries a social message. He also lauded the film, saying, "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast."

He added, "But Katha, you have my heart. Such as impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team." Soon after, he dropped the post, and Kiara was quick to reply. She re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you my love." Check out the post below:

(A screengrab from Instagram Stories | Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra was Kiara Advani's plus-one at the Satyaprem Ki Katha screening

The couple arrived at the special screening in colour-coordinated ensembles on June 28. Sidharth wore a white t-shirt paired with a shirt and jeans, while Kiara sported a traditional white ensemble. Kiara's parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Advani, also attended the screening. Post watching the film, the couple were seen exiting the theater together under one umbrella amid heavy rains.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel in pivotal roles.