Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Natural Beauty In These Minimal Makeup Looks On Instagram

Kiara Advani is often admired for her natural beauty by her fans and was seen primarily with natural to no-makeup looks in her breakout role in the film Kabir Singh. The actor is often seen sans makeup on her own Instagram page, the photos of which receive a lot of appreciation from her fans. Here are pictures of her in no-makeup and natural-makeup looks.

Kiara outside her gym

Kiara Advani was recently spotted outside her gym. She was seen wearing a white collared jacket with yoga pants. She left her hair open and smiled and waved at the cameras.

Promotions of her song First Class Hai

Kiara Advani can be seen with Varun Dhawan in the video below. The two actors were promoting their song from their film, Kalank.

Casual look

With a black cap and a black camisole top, Kiara again was seen without any makeup in this post. In another post, she was on a vacation but with minimum makeup.

Brand endorsements

While some choose to glam up when they are supposed to be the face of any brand, Kiara Advani chooses to flaunt her natural beauty. In her brand endorsements, she can be seen without makeup.

Image credits: Kiara Advani Instagram

