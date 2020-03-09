The Debate
Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Natural Beauty In These Minimal Makeup Looks On Instagram

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani gained a lot of appreciation for her no-makeup look in the movie, Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani's Instagram features some of the best no-makeup looks.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani without make up

Kiara Advani is often admired for her natural beauty by her fans and was seen primarily with natural to no-makeup looks in her breakout role in the film Kabir Singh. The actor is often seen sans makeup on her own Instagram page, the photos of which receive a lot of appreciation from her fans. Here are pictures of her in no-makeup and natural-makeup looks.

Kiara outside her gym

Kiara Advani was recently spotted outside her gym. She was seen wearing a white collared jacket with yoga pants. She left her hair open and smiled and waved at the cameras. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Promotions of her song First Class Hai

Kiara Advani can be seen with Varun Dhawan in the video below. The two actors were promoting their song from their film, Kalank. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Casual look

With a black cap and a black camisole top, Kiara again was seen without any makeup in this post. In another post, she was on a vacation but with minimum makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Brand endorsements

While some choose to glam up when they are supposed to be the face of any brand, Kiara Advani chooses to flaunt her natural beauty. In her brand endorsements, she can be seen without makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Image credits: Kiara Advani Instagram

 

 

