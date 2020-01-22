Aamir Khan Was The First Choice For THESE Blockbuster Movies?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has mesmerised the audience over the years with his performances. Although his last project, Thugs of Hindostan was not received well by the audience and failed to make a mark at the box office, his fans are certain that he will return to the big screen with another out of the box performance. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. His projects have always minted huge amounts at the box-office and the actor has always served something new on the table, but there are a few projects which 'Mr Perfectionist' reportedly missed. Reportedly, Aamir Khan was the first choice for many blockbuster projects, but he turned them down.

Films rejected by Aamir Khan

Darr

One of the best films delivered under the banner of YRF production is 1993's Darr. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. The romance-thriller is considered as the film which moulded SRK's career. He bagged a lot of praises for the character. of a obsessive lover. But, it is speculated that the makers wanted to cast either Ajay Devgn or Aamir Khan, but both the stars refused to play the villain.

Saajan

The Khan buddies, Salman and Aamir, proved to be one of the most entertaining jodis after the release of Andaz Apna Apna. The duo was seen only in one film. But before the release of Andaaz Apna Apna, Aamir was approached to share the screen space with Salman in 1991's release Saajan. Reportedly, Aamir did not like the role and refused to take up the project. Later, Sanjay Dutt bagged that role.

Nayak: The Real Hero

The S. Shankar directorial starring Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri is still considered as one of the finest films. The action-drama bagged a huge amount at the box-office and also received a positive response from the critics and the audience. Reportedly, the makers initially approached Aamir Khan for the lead character Shivaji Rao.

Bajaranji Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan created a lot of buzz and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film garnered a positive response and praises from the critics and the audience. It is reported that the film was initially offered to Aamir. But Aamir wanted to make some changes in the script, which didn't go well with the director. Reportedly, Aamir recommended Salman's name to the makers.

