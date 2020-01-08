Jacqueline Fernandez's Photos With A Natural And No Makeup Look

Jacqueline Fernandez entered Bollywood with her debut film, Aladin and since then has risen to fame with some great films. The actor has been a part of huge films like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and many more. She has not only taken over Bollywood but has also spread her charm on Netflix with her recent film, Drive alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Jacky started off as a TV reporter and today is a successful film actress. Her fans look up to her when it comes to getting a lean and fit body. The actress is also a style icon who sports fashionable outfits while effortlessly pulling off casual outfits with an almost no-makeup look. Listed below are Jacqueline Fernandez 's photos where the actress is spotted with almost no makeup on her face.

Jacqueline Fernandez 's Instagram: Nailing the no-makeup look right

Jacqueline Fernandez's photos represent her style as well as show off her radiant skin. The actor looks great with her usual bold makeup but looks even better without it. Jacky is one of the rare actresses to have great skin in spite of having a tight schedule. She seems to be giving a lot of attention to her fitness, skin and beauty regime.

