Kiara Advani Shares Her Travel Bucket List And It Will Make You Want The Quarantine To End

Kiara Advani is steadily establishing a strong foothold in Bollywood. Over the years, Kiara Advani has also showcased her versatility in some of her films which also went on to be commercially successful. Kiara Advani is truly one of the most talented gen-next actors of today and it seems that the actor has a lot more to achieve.

Kiara Advani in an earlier interview with an esteemed publication got candid about her ultimate travel bucket list. Kiara Advani revealed that places like Africa, Tokyo and Australia are in her bucket list. During the ongoing quarantine phase due to the COVID-19 outbreak, one will truly miss vacationing to these lovely locales after knowing Kiara Advani's bucket list.

However, Kiara Advani had also added that she would like to explore India more as the country has some beautiful places. Kiara Advani, in the interview, also shared how she had a lovely experience while exploring Italy. Kiara Advani had said that Italy was always on her bucket list.

Kiara Advani spilled the beans on her Italy trip

Kiara Advani added by saying that the country has an abundance of history and culture which is worth exploring. The actor said that she visited beautiful places like Florence, Lake Como, and Milan in Italy. She described her trip to be a blend of relaxation and fun.

The Kabir Singh actor further revealed that she ate some sumptuous meal, explored the churches and also indulged in some shopping. Kiara added that she was already planning her next trip to Italy as there were still many places left to explore. The actor said that the next time she wishes to explore the South of Italy as well as Rome as these places cannot be covered in just 10 days.

Kiara Advani revealed about her travel essentials

The Good Newwz actor said that she wants her next trip to be more relaxed and less touristy. Kiara also revealed her travel essentials which she never fails to carry on her every trip. She listed them to be her passport, sunglasses, a pair of comfortable sneakers, air dopes for listening to music, sunblocks and a cross-body bag.

