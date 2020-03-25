Kiara Advani And Surbhi Jyoti Make Chic Statement In Pastel Outfits

Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining audiences with their performances and movies. However, apart from the acting, the film industry is also known to give major fashion inspirations to their fans with both their reel and real-life styling and looks. Here's a compilation of both Kiara Advani and Surbhi Jyoti's photos that prove the two actors look gorgeous wearing pastel outfits.

Kiara Advani

Pretty in Pink

Kiara Advani pulled off a casual look for her photoshoot. The actor wore a white buttoned-down skirt and paired it with a pastel pink mesh top. The top was complemented with minimal print and bishop sleeves. She completed her look with white and pink block heels.

The bridal ensemble

Kiara Advani nailed a perfect bridal ensemble for a photoshoot. She wore a floral embroidered lehenga and paired it with a bralette designed blouse. She complimented her look with a mesh embroidered dupatta. Kiara accessorised her look with a choker designed necklace and minimal makeup.

What pastels, without florals?

Kiara Advani gave major inspiration for vacation styling with her floral printed maxi dress. She wore a white maxi dress with pastel floral print complemented with a front slit and deep neck detailing. She accessorised her look with heart-shaped earrings and sunglasses.

Surbhi Jyoti

Casual styling done right

Surbhi Jyoti aced at her casual styling as she wore a pastel pink coloured shirt and paired it with a brown printed skirt. Surbhi completed her look with a headband and pastel pink shoes.

Saree never goes out of trend

Surbhi Jyoti wore a light pink coloured saree for an event. The saree was embroidered with mirror work all over the pallu. She paired it with a golden blouse and completed her look with ethnic jhumkas.

Vacation styling on the rescue

Surbhi Jyoti gave a perfect outfit inspiration with her light brown top and blue shorts. Her top was complemented with full-sleeves and a V-neck. She completed her look with sunglasses and layered neckpiece.

