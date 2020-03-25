The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Kiara Advani Absolutely Rocked Red Lipstick Looks Like A Diva!

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is undeniably one of the biggest fashionistas in Bollywood. Read further to see some of her best looks in red lipstick on Instagram.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is steadily making her name in Bollywood. Over the years, she has been a part of some of the biggest hits and has become a fan favourite. Kiara Advani on Instagram has an ever-growing fan base who loves and appreciates her work. She is also looked up like a fashionista by some of her fans. Kiara Advani on Instagram keeps posting photos in various outfits, thus keeping fans posted on the latest happenings. Here are some of her best looks in red lipstick that the actor wore effortlessly.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous In Blue Outfits, These Insta Pics Are Proof

Kiara Advani's photos where she rocked the red lipstick

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor And Kiara Advani Have Something In Common; Read Details

Behind The Scenes

During the shooting of Kalank, Kiara got the opportunity to work alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene. In a heartfelt post on Madhuri's birthday, Kiara shared this wonderful BTS picture with her fans. Her role in the film was small; however, fans did love watching her play her character in the film. Fans also commented on how well and effortlessly she carried the dark striking red lipstick with ease.

Also Read | What Did Kiara Advani Do After The ‘leaf Picture’ Went Up? 'Guilty' Actor Answers; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also Read | Kiara Advani And The Female Co-stars The Actor Shared Screen Space With

Denim Look

Kiara is no stranger to being clicked by the paparazzi. In this picture, she can be seen strolling casually in her denim outfit. Her lipstick was the highlight of her all-blue outfit according to several fans in the comments. Her makeup was also complimented by many.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiara.advani.fanbase) on

Promotions

Kiara has many brand endorsements to her name. In one such shoot for a brand, Kiara donned a red outfit and wore a red lipstick which looked very classy on the actor according to fans. The fans also appreciated Kiara’s hair and makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Purple and Red

Another instance when Kiara effortlessly rocked the red lipstick was when she was shooting for a brand. She shared this picture on her social media and added a quirky caption with the picture which was well received by fans. The actor managed to look effortlessly stunning and won the praise of many fans in her comments section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab CM
PUNJAB CM SEEKS EVACUATING PILGRIMS
MHA
HM TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
COVID-19
HEALTH MIN MEETS UN, WHO ENVOYS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
clerk
NEW FRONT LINE TO FIGHT COVID-19