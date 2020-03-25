When Kiara Advani Absolutely Rocked Red Lipstick Looks Like A Diva!

Kiara Advani is steadily making her name in Bollywood. Over the years, she has been a part of some of the biggest hits and has become a fan favourite. Kiara Advani on Instagram has an ever-growing fan base who loves and appreciates her work. She is also looked up like a fashionista by some of her fans. Kiara Advani on Instagram keeps posting photos in various outfits, thus keeping fans posted on the latest happenings. Here are some of her best looks in red lipstick that the actor wore effortlessly.

Kiara Advani's photos where she rocked the red lipstick

Behind The Scenes

During the shooting of Kalank, Kiara got the opportunity to work alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene. In a heartfelt post on Madhuri's birthday, Kiara shared this wonderful BTS picture with her fans. Her role in the film was small; however, fans did love watching her play her character in the film. Fans also commented on how well and effortlessly she carried the dark striking red lipstick with ease.

Denim Look

Kiara is no stranger to being clicked by the paparazzi. In this picture, she can be seen strolling casually in her denim outfit. Her lipstick was the highlight of her all-blue outfit according to several fans in the comments. Her makeup was also complimented by many.

Promotions

Kiara has many brand endorsements to her name. In one such shoot for a brand, Kiara donned a red outfit and wore a red lipstick which looked very classy on the actor according to fans. The fans also appreciated Kiara’s hair and makeup.

Purple and Red

Another instance when Kiara effortlessly rocked the red lipstick was when she was shooting for a brand. She shared this picture on her social media and added a quirky caption with the picture which was well received by fans. The actor managed to look effortlessly stunning and won the praise of many fans in her comments section.

